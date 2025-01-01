Menu
<p>Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that can handle any adventure? Check out this stunning 2016 Nissan Rogue SL, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This well-maintained crossover is ready to hit the road with its vibrant blue exterior and luxurious black leather interior. With only 113,464km on the odometer, this Rogue is primed for many more years of reliable performance. Its fuel-efficient 2.5L V4 engine and smooth CVT transmission provide a comfortable and efficient driving experience, perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways.</p><p>This 2016 Nissan Rogue SL is equipped with all-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in various Canadian weather conditions. The spacious SUV body style offers ample room for passengers and cargo. You can take on any adventure knowing youre prepared.</p><p>Here are some of the best features this Rogue SL has to offer:</p><ul><li><strong>Premium Leather Interior:</strong> Sink into the luxurious comfort of the black leather seats, making every drive a pleasure.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer winter roads with confidence and enjoy enhanced traction in any weather.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance, thanks to the efficient 2.5L V4 engine.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample legroom and cargo space, making it perfect for families and anyone needing extra room.</li><li><strong>Smooth CVT Transmission:</strong> Experience seamless gear changes for a comfortable and efficient driving experience.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>The Fusion Philosophy<br /><br />At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value. <br /><br />If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.<br /><br /><br /><br />Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. <br /><br />We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.</p>

2016 Nissan Rogue

113,464 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue

SL

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,464KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV1GC748483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,464 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
2016 Nissan Rogue