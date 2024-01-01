Menu
Account
Sign In
All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what youre buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

2016 RAM 1500

145,161 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 11447063
  2. 11447063
  3. 11447063
  4. 11447063
  5. 11447063
  6. 11447063
  7. 11447063
  8. 11447063
  9. 11447063
  10. 11447063
  11. 11447063
  12. 11447063
  13. 11447063
  14. 11447063
  15. 11447063
  16. 11447063
  17. 11447063
  18. 11447063
  19. 11447063
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,161KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT9GG331685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,161 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Tilbury, ON
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE 141,248 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Express for sale in Tilbury, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Express 115,780 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Tilbury, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue SV 156,634 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500