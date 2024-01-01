$CALL+ tax & licensing
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,778 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5" REBEL
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 WITH FUELSAVER MDS
395 HORSEPOWER | 410 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO
TOWING CAPACITY: 9,160 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,590 LBS | GVWR: 6,350 LBS
11.5L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.2L/100KM CITY | 14.1L/100KM COMBINED
8−SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
17" ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH MATTE BLACK POCKETS
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
4−corner air suspension, Electronic shift−on−the−fly part−time transfer case, Front BILSTEIN mono−tube performance shocks, Rear BILSTEIN mono−tube performance shock absorbers, 3.92 rear axle ratio, Engine oil cooler, Auxiliary transmission oil cooler, Tow hooks, Class IV hitch receiver, 160−amp alternator, 215 mm front axle, Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental side curtain air bags, Supplemental side air bags, Conventional differential front axle, Supplemental front seat side air bags, 4−wheel disc anti−lock brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Remote keyless entry, Automatic headlamps, 4−pin wiring harness, Full−size spare tire
INTERIOR FEATURES
HD vinyl bucket with embossed tread pattern inserts, Power 10−way driver and 6−way passenger seats, Rear 60/40 split folding seat, Off−road truck door trim panel, Off−road truck rubber floor mats, Heated steering wheel, Heated front seats, Uconnect 5.0−inch Touch/Hands−free communication, 5−inch touchscreen, LED fog lamps, Air conditioning, Steering wheel−mounted audio controls, Power windows with front one−touch up and down, Temperature and compass gauge, SiriusXM satellite radio, Hands−free communication with Bluetooth streaming
EXTERIOR FEATURES
Sport performance hood, Black grille with RAM lettering, Rebel tailgate badge, Black powder coated rear bumper, Black powder coated front bumper, 17x8−inch aluminum wheels with Matte Black pockets, Black wheel flares
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Luxury Group:
Pickup box lighting Auto−dimming rearview mirror w/ mic, Power folding exterior mirrors, Black power fold mirrors w/signals, Dual rear exhaust with bright tips, Auto−dimming exterior driver mirror, Universal garage door opener, Sun visors w/ illuminated vanity mirrors Overhead console w/ garage door opener
Remote Start & Security Alarm Group:
Remote start system, Security alarm
8−speed TorqueFlite automatic
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 with FuelSaver MDS:
Heavy−duty transmission oil cooler, Heavy−duty engine cooling
Power sunroof
Keyless Enter ’n Go w/ push start:
Remote proximity keyless entry
7−in customizable in−cluster display:
Uconnect 8.4−in, SiriusXM/Hands−free, 8.4−inch touchscreen Media hub w/SD, USB & aux input jack Nav−ready
9 Alpine speakers and subwoofer
ParkView Rear Back−Up Camera
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
