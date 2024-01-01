Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2016 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5 REBEL</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>5.7L HEMI VVT V8 WITH FUELSAVER MDS</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>395 HORSEPOWER | 410 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 9,160 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,590 LBS | GVWR: 6,350 LBS</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>11.5L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.2L/100KM CITY | 14.1L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>8−SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>17 ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH MATTE BLACK POCKETS</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>4−corner air suspension, Electronic shift−on−the−fly part−time transfer case, Front BILSTEIN mono−tube performance shocks, Rear BILSTEIN mono−tube performance shock absorbers, 3.92 rear axle ratio, Engine oil cooler, Auxiliary transmission oil cooler, Tow hooks, Class IV hitch receiver, 160−amp alternator, 215 mm front axle, Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental side curtain air bags, Supplemental side air bags, Conventional differential front axle, Supplemental front seat side air bags, 4−wheel disc anti−lock brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Remote keyless entry, Automatic headlamps, 4−pin wiring harness, Full−size spare tire</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>INTERIOR FEATURES</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>HD vinyl bucket with embossed tread pattern inserts, Power 10−way driver and 6−way passenger seats, Rear 60/40 split folding seat, Off−road truck door trim panel, Off−road truck rubber floor mats, Heated steering wheel, Heated front seats, Uconnect 5.0−inch Touch/Hands−free communication, 5−inch touchscreen, LED fog lamps, Air conditioning, Steering wheel−mounted audio controls, Power windows with front one−touch up and down, Temperature and compass gauge, SiriusXM satellite radio, Hands−free communication with Bluetooth streaming</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>EXTERIOR FEATURES</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Sport performance hood, Black grille with RAM lettering, Rebel tailgate badge, Black powder coated rear bumper, Black powder coated front bumper, 17x8−inch aluminum wheels with Matte Black pockets, Black wheel flares</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Luxury Group:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Pickup box lighting Auto−dimming rearview mirror w/ mic, Power folding exterior mirrors, Black power fold mirrors w/signals, Dual rear exhaust with bright tips, Auto−dimming exterior driver mirror, Universal garage door opener, Sun visors w/ illuminated vanity mirrors Overhead console w/ garage door opener</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Remote Start & Security Alarm Group:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Remote start system, Security alarm</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>8−speed TorqueFlite automatic</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>5.7L HEMI VVT V8 with FuelSaver MDS:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Heavy−duty transmission oil cooler, Heavy−duty engine cooling</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Power sunroof</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Keyless Enter ’n Go w/ push start:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Remote proximity keyless entry</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>7−in customizable in−cluster display:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Uconnect 8.4−in, SiriusXM/Hands−free, 8.4−inch touchscreen Media hub w/SD, USB & aux input jack Nav−ready</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>9 Alpine speakers and subwoofer</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>ParkView Rear Back−Up Camera</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2016 RAM 1500

111,778 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" REBEL

2016 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" REBEL

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,778KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7YT7GS157129

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,778 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2016 RAM 1500