Menu
Account
Sign In
All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what youre buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

2016 RAM 1500

85,866 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
11983863

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,866KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT2GS346972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,866 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

Used 2015 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Tilbury, ON
2015 Ford Mustang GT 100,591 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Focus SEL for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 Ford Focus SEL 140,968 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Tilbury, ON
2020 Ford Edge SEL 90,077 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lakeshore Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500