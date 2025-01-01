$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
4WD Reg Cab 140.5" ST-1 OWNER-LOCAL TRADE-V8-4X4
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 150,114 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN, LOCAL TRADE, 1 OWNER, V8, 4X4, Regular Cab long Box.
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that's ready to tackle any job? Look no further than this 2016 RAM 1500 4WD Regular Cab ST from Fusion Auto Sales! This maroon beauty boasts a powerful 5.7L V8 engine and a sturdy four-wheel drive system, making it perfect for hauling heavy loads and navigating tough terrain. Inside, you'll find a comfortable gray interior with all the essential features you need, including air conditioning, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel. With 150,114 km on the odometer, this RAM 1500 is ready for many more miles of adventure.
This RAM 1500 is packed with features designed to make your driving experience safe and enjoyable. Enjoy peace of mind with safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control. Stay comfortable with features like automatic headlights and power steering. And with its convenient regular cab design, it's perfect for those who need a truck with plenty of cargo space without sacrificing maneuverability.
Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this RAM 1500:
- Powerful 5.7L V8 Engine: Get ready to feel the power! This engine delivers impressive performance, making light work of any task.
- 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any terrain with ease! This robust system provides exceptional traction and control, no matter the weather conditions.
- Comfortable and Spacious Cab: The regular cab design offers plenty of room for the driver and passenger, with a comfortable and functional interior.
- Safety Features Galore: Peace of mind is key! This RAM 1500 is equipped with a suite of safety features to keep you and your passengers protected on the road.
- Ready for Adventure: This RAM 1500 is a rugged and reliable truck, perfect for hauling, towing, and tackling any outdoor adventures.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
Fusion Auto Sales
