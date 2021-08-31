Menu
2016 Tiffin Allegro Bus

46,165 KM

Details Description

$475,000

+ tax & licensing
$475,000

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

Contact Seller
2016 Tiffin Allegro Bus

2016 Tiffin Allegro Bus

45OB

2016 Tiffin Allegro Bus

45OB

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$475,000

+ taxes & licensing

46,165KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7954091
  • Stock #: FMHC712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Class A Motorhome
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FMHC712
  • Mileage 46,165 KM

Vehicle Description

TILBURY AUTO SALES & RV IS PROUD TO OFFER THIS 2016 TIFFEN ALLEGRO BUS 40SP! THIS GORGEOUS UNIT IS LITERALLY THE DEFINITION OF LUXURY TRAVEL. EXQUISITE WOOD CABINETRY THROUGHOUT, AND DECANDANT DETAILS LIKE TILE SHOWER, HIS AND HERS SINKS, WALK IN CLOSET, WASHER AND DRYER STACKED, SEPERATE WASHROOM WITH TOILET AND SINK, FIREPLACE, LARGE FLATSCREEN TV. *trailer sold separately*

2016 Tiffin Motorhomes Allegro Bus 45 OP Specifications

hide Engine:  

Engine Brand Name Cummins

Engine Type I6 Diesel Pusher

Cylinders 6

Horsepower (bhp/kW) 450 / 335.8

Horsepower RPM 2100

Torque (Ft Lbs/Nm) 1250 / 1694.7

Torque RPM 1400

Fuel Requirements Regular

Fuel Type Diesel

Turbocharged Yes

Supercharged No

Chassis Model Powerglide

Chassis Brand Tiffin

Displacement (l) 8.9

Carburetion Type Fuel Injected

hide Transmission:  

Transmission Type Automatic

Number Of Speeds 6

Overdrive Yes

Transmission Brand Allison

hide Wheels & Tires:  

Wheels Composition Aluminum

Number Of Axles 2

Tire Brand Michelin®

Front Tire (Full Spec) Michelin® 315/80R 22.5

Rear Tire (Full Spec) Michelin® 295/80R 22.5

hide Brakes:  

Front Brake Type Hydraulic Disc

Rear Brake Type Hydraulic Drum

Anti-Lock Brakes Standard

Air Brake Standard

Exhaust Brake Standard

hide Technical Specifications:  

Length (ft/m) 45 / 13.7

Width (in/mm) 101 / 2565.4

Height (in/mm) 151 / 3835.4

Wheelbase (in/mm) 326 / 8280.4

Interior Height (in/mm) 84 / 2133.6

Length (ft/ft) 45

Length (ft/in) 0

Towing Capacity (lbs/kgs) 15000 / 6804

GVWR (lbs/kgs) 50000 / 22680

Fuel Capacity (gal/l) 150 / 567.8

Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks 1

Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal/l) 90 / 340.7

Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks 1

Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal/l) 70 / 265

Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks 1

Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal/l) 50 / 189.3

hide Seats:  

Seat Type Bucket

Seat Material Leather

Power Adjustable Seat Yes

Reclining Seats Yes

Swivel Seats Yes

Seat Armrests Yes

Number Of Seats 2

Number Of Rows 1

hide Exterior:  

Body Material Aluminum

Sidewall Construction Fiberglass

Number of Doors 1

Sliding Glass Door No

Number of Slideouts 4

Power Retractable Slideout Yes

Number of Awnings 1

Power Retractable Awning Yes

Screened Room No

Leveling Jack Type Front Power / Rear Power

Power Retractable Entry Steps Standard

Sky Light Standard

Roof Vents Standard

Exterior Window Shade / Cover Standard

Exterior Shower Standard

Pass-Thru Storage Standard

Slideout Awning Standard

hide Instrumentation:  

GPS Standard

Voltage Meter Standard

Fresh Water Holding Tank Gauge Standard

Gray Water Holding Tank Gauge Standard

Black Water Holding Tank Gauge Standard

Trailer Level Gauge Standard

Propane Tank Gauge Standard

hide Identification:  

Generic Type (Primary) Class A

Manufacturer Country USA

Introduction Year 2015

Regional Availability All Regions

Display Name Allegro Bus 45 OP

hide Interior:  

Kitchen / Living Area Flooring Type Carpet / Tile

Kitchen Table Configuration Chairs

Kitchen Location Center

Living Area Location Front

Number Of Oven Burners 2

Overhead Fan Yes

Layout Oven / Stove

Microwave Oven Standard

Refrigerator Size Full-Size

Refrigerator Power Mode Electric

Sink Cover / Cutting Boards Standard

Number Of Sofas 2

Sofa Material Leather

Reclining Sofa No

Fireplace Standard

Max Sleeping Count 8

Number Of Bunk Beds 0

Number Of Double Beds 0

Number Of Full Size Beds 0

Number Of Queen Size Beds 1

Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds 2

Master Bedroom Flooring Type Tile

Master Bedroom Door Style Full Sliding Door

Full Size Master Bedroom Closet Yes

Master Bedroom Mirror Doors Yes

Master Bedroom Shades / Curtains Yes

Master Bedroom Location Center

Bunkhouse No

Bed Spreads Standard

Number Of Bathrooms 2

Bathroom Flooring Type Tile

Bathroom Location Rear / Center

Toilet Type Porcelain

Door Type Plastic / Glass

Bathroom Sink Standard

Bathroom Medicine Cabinet Standard

Bathroom Mirror Standard

Bathroom Vent / Fan System Standard

Central Vacuum System Standard

Sink / Faucet Standard

Ceiling Fan Standard

Power Vent Fan Standard

hide Electrical:  

Battery Power Converter Yes

Air Conditioning Prewiring Yes

Cable Prewiring Yes

Phone Prewiring Yes

Heat Prewiring Yes

TV Antenna Prewiring Yes

Satellite Prewiring Yes

Washer / Dryer Prewiring Yes

Exterior Plugs Standard

Ground Fault Plugs Standard

Generator Standard

hide Other:  

Smoke Detector Standard

Carbon Monoxide Detector Standard

Emergency Exit (s) Standard

hide Towing & Hauling:  

Rear Hitch Type Receiver

hide Heater & Cooler:  

Air Conditioning Type Automatic

Heater Type Automatic

Water Heater Pump Power Mode Electrical

Water Heater Tank Bypass Yes

Freeze Proof Insulation Standard

hide Audio & Communication:  

Satellite Yes

Number Of Radios 2

Speaker Location (s) Interior / Exterior

Surround Sound Yes

Number Of Discs 1

DVD Player Standard

Number Of Televisions 4

Exterior Entertainment System Standard

Retractable Roof Antenna Standard

hide Lights:  

Hitch Lights Standard

Exterior Flood Lights Standard

hide Convenience:  

Cruise Control Standard

Power Windows Standard

Air Suspension Standard

Rear Video Backup Camera Standard

hide Paint & Finish:  

Paint Standard

Wallpaper Yes

Interior Wood Finish Yes

Curtains / Shades Standard

hide Warranty:  

Basic Warranty (Months) 12

Structure Warranty (Months) 120

Roof Warranty (Years) 10

Powertrain Warranty (Months/Miles) 36 / 50000

Chassis Warranty (Months/Miles) 36 / 50000

hide Drive Line:  

Driveline Type 4X2

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee of $299 extra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

