2016 Tiffin Allegro Bus

519-682-2407
20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
TILBURY AUTO SALES & RV IS PROUD TO OFFER THIS 2016 TIFFEN ALLEGRO BUS 40SP! THIS GORGEOUS UNIT IS LITERALLY THE DEFINITION OF LUXURY TRAVEL. EXQUISITE WOOD CABINETRY THROUGHOUT, AND DECANDANT DETAILS LIKE TILE SHOWER, HIS AND HERS SINKS, WALK IN CLOSET, WASHER AND DRYER STACKED, SEPERATE WASHROOM WITH TOILET AND SINK, FIREPLACE, LARGE FLATSCREEN TV. *trailer sold separately*
2016 Tiffin Motorhomes Allegro Bus 45 OP Specifications
Engine Brand Name Cummins
Engine Type I6 Diesel Pusher
Cylinders 6
Horsepower (bhp/kW) 450 / 335.8
Horsepower RPM 2100
Torque (Ft Lbs/Nm) 1250 / 1694.7
Torque RPM 1400
Fuel Requirements Regular
Fuel Type Diesel
Turbocharged Yes
Supercharged No
Chassis Model Powerglide
Chassis Brand Tiffin
Displacement (l) 8.9
Carburetion Type Fuel Injected
Transmission Type Automatic
Number Of Speeds 6
Overdrive Yes
Transmission Brand Allison
Wheels Composition Aluminum
Number Of Axles 2
Tire Brand Michelin®
Front Tire (Full Spec) Michelin® 315/80R 22.5
Rear Tire (Full Spec) Michelin® 295/80R 22.5
Front Brake Type Hydraulic Disc
Rear Brake Type Hydraulic Drum
Anti-Lock Brakes Standard
Air Brake Standard
Exhaust Brake Standard
Length (ft/m) 45 / 13.7
Width (in/mm) 101 / 2565.4
Height (in/mm) 151 / 3835.4
Wheelbase (in/mm) 326 / 8280.4
Interior Height (in/mm) 84 / 2133.6
Length (ft/ft) 45
Length (ft/in) 0
Towing Capacity (lbs/kgs) 15000 / 6804
GVWR (lbs/kgs) 50000 / 22680
Fuel Capacity (gal/l) 150 / 567.8
Number Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks 1
Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gal/l) 90 / 340.7
Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks 1
Total Gray Water Tank Capacity (gal/l) 70 / 265
Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks 1
Total Black Water Tank Capacity (gal/l) 50 / 189.3
Seat Type Bucket
Seat Material Leather
Power Adjustable Seat Yes
Reclining Seats Yes
Swivel Seats Yes
Seat Armrests Yes
Number Of Seats 2
Number Of Rows 1
Body Material Aluminum
Sidewall Construction Fiberglass
Number of Doors 1
Sliding Glass Door No
Number of Slideouts 4
Power Retractable Slideout Yes
Number of Awnings 1
Power Retractable Awning Yes
Screened Room No
Leveling Jack Type Front Power / Rear Power
Power Retractable Entry Steps Standard
Sky Light Standard
Roof Vents Standard
Exterior Window Shade / Cover Standard
Exterior Shower Standard
Pass-Thru Storage Standard
Slideout Awning Standard
GPS Standard
Voltage Meter Standard
Fresh Water Holding Tank Gauge Standard
Gray Water Holding Tank Gauge Standard
Black Water Holding Tank Gauge Standard
Trailer Level Gauge Standard
Propane Tank Gauge Standard
Generic Type (Primary) Class A
Manufacturer Country USA
Introduction Year 2015
Regional Availability All Regions
Display Name Allegro Bus 45 OP
Kitchen / Living Area Flooring Type Carpet / Tile
Kitchen Table Configuration Chairs
Kitchen Location Center
Living Area Location Front
Number Of Oven Burners 2
Overhead Fan Yes
Layout Oven / Stove
Microwave Oven Standard
Refrigerator Size Full-Size
Refrigerator Power Mode Electric
Sink Cover / Cutting Boards Standard
Number Of Sofas 2
Sofa Material Leather
Reclining Sofa No
Fireplace Standard
Max Sleeping Count 8
Number Of Bunk Beds 0
Number Of Double Beds 0
Number Of Full Size Beds 0
Number Of Queen Size Beds 1
Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds 2
Master Bedroom Flooring Type Tile
Master Bedroom Door Style Full Sliding Door
Full Size Master Bedroom Closet Yes
Master Bedroom Mirror Doors Yes
Master Bedroom Shades / Curtains Yes
Master Bedroom Location Center
Bunkhouse No
Bed Spreads Standard
Number Of Bathrooms 2
Bathroom Flooring Type Tile
Bathroom Location Rear / Center
Toilet Type Porcelain
Door Type Plastic / Glass
Bathroom Sink Standard
Bathroom Medicine Cabinet Standard
Bathroom Mirror Standard
Bathroom Vent / Fan System Standard
Central Vacuum System Standard
Sink / Faucet Standard
Ceiling Fan Standard
Power Vent Fan Standard
Battery Power Converter Yes
Air Conditioning Prewiring Yes
Cable Prewiring Yes
Phone Prewiring Yes
Heat Prewiring Yes
TV Antenna Prewiring Yes
Satellite Prewiring Yes
Washer / Dryer Prewiring Yes
Exterior Plugs Standard
Ground Fault Plugs Standard
Generator Standard
Smoke Detector Standard
Carbon Monoxide Detector Standard
Emergency Exit (s) Standard
Rear Hitch Type Receiver
Air Conditioning Type Automatic
Heater Type Automatic
Water Heater Pump Power Mode Electrical
Water Heater Tank Bypass Yes
Freeze Proof Insulation Standard
Satellite Yes
Number Of Radios 2
Speaker Location (s) Interior / Exterior
Surround Sound Yes
Number Of Discs 1
DVD Player Standard
Number Of Televisions 4
Exterior Entertainment System Standard
Retractable Roof Antenna Standard
Hitch Lights Standard
Exterior Flood Lights Standard
Cruise Control Standard
Power Windows Standard
Air Suspension Standard
Rear Video Backup Camera Standard
Paint Standard
Wallpaper Yes
Interior Wood Finish Yes
Curtains / Shades Standard
Basic Warranty (Months) 12
Structure Warranty (Months) 120
Roof Warranty (Years) 10
Powertrain Warranty (Months/Miles) 36 / 50000
Chassis Warranty (Months/Miles) 36 / 50000
Driveline Type 4X2
