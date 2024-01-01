$15,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn LE
2016 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn LE
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,354 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 TOYOTA COROLLA 4DR SDN LE
1.8 LITRE, 4-CYLINDER, DOHC, 16-VALVE, DUAL VVT WITH INTELLIGENCE
132 HORSEPOWER | 128 LB-FT OF TORQUE
6.5L/100KM HIGHWAY | 8.6L/100KM CITY | 7.6L/100KM COMBINED
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED, CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSMISSION
16” STEEL WHEELS W/FULL WHEEL COVERS
MECHANICAL FEATURES
Front wheel drive, Front Suspension: Independent MacPherson Gas Struts w/Stabilizer Bar, Rear:Torsion Beam Type w/Stabilizer Bar, Rear:Torsion Beam Type w/Stabilizer Bar, Power-Assisted, Ventilated Front Discs Brakes, Rear Drums, Electric Rack & Pinion Steering w/Variable Power Assist, 50L fuel capacity
INTERIOR
6.1” Touch Panel Display Audio4, AM/FM/CD Player, MP3 Playback, USB Input Port, Auxiliary Input Jack, Bluetooth®3 Hands-Free Phone Connectivity/Wireless Audio Streaming/Phone Book Access, Voice Recognition, 6-Speakers , Steering Wheel Bluetooth & Audio Controls, Backup Camera, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cabin Air Filter, Power Door Locks, Tachometer, Water Temperature Gauge, Outside Temperature Gauge, Dual Vanity Mirrors, 3-Spoke, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Carpet Floor Mats, All-Season Floor Mats, Cruise Control, Digital Clock, Digital Clock, Centre Console w/Armrest, Storage Pockets, Front & Rear Cupholders, Map Lamps, Keyless Entry, Illuminated Entry w/Fade-Out Dome Lamp, ECO Indicator, Front Bucket Seats, Premium Fabric Seat Material, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Driver Seat Vertical Adjustment, Driver & Front Passenger Seats w/Recline Adjustment, 60/40 Split Rear Bench Seat w/Fold-Down Seat Back, Rear Armrest
EXTERIOR
High Solar Energy Absorbing Window Glass, Electric Rear Window Defroster w/Timer, Remote Fuel Lid Release, Front & Rear Splash Guards, Colour-Keyed Door Handles, Colour-Keyed Heated/Foldable/Power Adjustable Mirrors, Variable Intermittent Wipers, LED Headlamps, Automatic Headlamp System
SAFETY
Star Safety SystemTM – includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), and Smart Stop Technology (SST), Dual-Stage Driver & Front Passenger Airbags , Driver’s Knee Airbag , Front Seat-Mounted Side Airbags , Front & Rear Head/Side Curtain Airbags, Front Passenger Seat Cushion Airbag, Driver & Front Passenger Whiplash-Injury-Lessening (WIL) Seats, Front Seatbelt Pre-Tensioners & Force Limiters, All-Position 3-Point Lap & Shoulder Belts, Front Seatbelt Anchor, Height Adjusters Anchor Points for Child Restraint Seats, Rear Side Seatbelt, Comfort Guides, Front & Rear Seat Assist Grips, Child Protector Rear Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Low Fuel, Low Washer Fluid, Door Ajar, Head Lamps On, Driver & Front Passenger Seatbelt Warning Indicators
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
LE Upgrade Package:
Power Moonroof, 16” Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Wheel Locks, Fog Lamps, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Automatic Climate Control
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales
Email Andre Lanoue Sales
Andre Lanoue Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-844-682-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-682-3325