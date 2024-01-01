Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2016 TOYOTA COROLLA 4DR SDN LE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>1.8 LITRE, 4-CYLINDER, DOHC, 16-VALVE, DUAL VVT WITH INTELLIGENCE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>132 HORSEPOWER | 128 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>6.5L/100KM HIGHWAY | 8.6L/100KM CITY | 7.6L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED, CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSMISSION</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>16” STEEL WHEELS W/FULL WHEEL COVERS</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>MECHANICAL FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Front wheel drive, Front Suspension: Independent MacPherson Gas Struts w/Stabilizer Bar, Rear:Torsion Beam Type w/Stabilizer Bar, Rear:Torsion Beam Type w/Stabilizer Bar, Power-Assisted, Ventilated Front Discs Brakes, Rear Drums, Electric Rack & Pinion Steering w/Variable Power Assist, 50L fuel capacity</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>INTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>6.1” Touch Panel Display Audio4, AM/FM/CD Player, MP3 Playback, USB Input Port, Auxiliary Input Jack, Bluetooth®3 Hands-Free Phone Connectivity/Wireless Audio Streaming/Phone Book Access, Voice Recognition, 6-Speakers , Steering Wheel Bluetooth & Audio Controls, Backup Camera, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cabin Air Filter, Power Door Locks, Tachometer, Water Temperature Gauge, Outside Temperature Gauge, Dual Vanity Mirrors, 3-Spoke, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Carpet Floor Mats, All-Season Floor Mats, Cruise Control, Digital Clock, Digital Clock, Centre Console w/Armrest, Storage Pockets, Front & Rear Cupholders, Map Lamps, Keyless Entry, Illuminated Entry w/Fade-Out Dome Lamp, ECO Indicator, Front Bucket Seats, Premium Fabric Seat Material, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Driver Seat Vertical Adjustment, Driver & Front Passenger Seats w/Recline Adjustment, 60/40 Split Rear Bench Seat w/Fold-Down Seat Back, Rear Armrest</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>High Solar Energy Absorbing Window Glass, Electric Rear Window Defroster w/Timer, Remote Fuel Lid Release, Front & Rear Splash Guards, Colour-Keyed Door Handles, Colour-Keyed Heated/Foldable/Power Adjustable Mirrors, Variable Intermittent Wipers, LED Headlamps, Automatic Headlamp System</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>SAFETY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Star Safety SystemTM – includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), and Smart Stop Technology (SST),  Dual-Stage Driver & Front Passenger Airbags , Driver’s Knee Airbag , Front Seat-Mounted Side Airbags , Front & Rear Head/Side Curtain Airbags, Front Passenger Seat Cushion Airbag, Driver & Front Passenger Whiplash-Injury-Lessening (WIL) Seats, Front Seatbelt Pre-Tensioners & Force Limiters, All-Position 3-Point Lap & Shoulder Belts, Front Seatbelt Anchor, Height Adjusters Anchor Points for Child Restraint Seats, Rear Side Seatbelt, Comfort Guides, Front & Rear Seat Assist Grips, Child Protector Rear Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Low Fuel, Low Washer Fluid, Door Ajar, Head Lamps On, Driver & Front Passenger Seatbelt Warning Indicators</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>LE Upgrade Package:</span></span></em><br /><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Power Moonroof, 16” Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Wheel Locks, Fog Lamps, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Automatic Climate Control</span><br /></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

114,354KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE7GC526949

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 114,354 KM

Vehicle Description

