2017 AVALON FISH AND FUN

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Tilbury Auto Sales is proud to offer this 2017 Avalon Pontoon Boat! DOUBLE CANOPY. Comes with complete mosquito net enveloping canopy so you can enjoy nights on the water or the dock without having to worry about bugs! Has a stand up change room/bathroom and rear fishing console! 150HP Mercury 150 4-Stroke single engine on back.
