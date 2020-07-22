Menu
2017 AVALON FISH AND FUN

0 KM

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2017 AVALON FISH AND FUN

2017 AVALON FISH AND FUN

523FCR

2017 AVALON FISH AND FUN

523FCR

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 5487141
  • Stock #: USE459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pontoon Boat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilbury Auto Sales is proud to offer this 2017 Avalon Pontoon Boat! DOUBLE CANOPY. Comes with complete mosquito net enveloping canopy so you can enjoy nights on the water or the dock without having to worry about bugs! Has a stand up change room/bathroom and rear fishing console! 150HP Mercury 150 4-Stroke single engine on back.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

