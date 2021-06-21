2017 Chevrolet Camaro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7378943

7378943 VIN: 1G1FF3D79H0108929

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 54,544 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot

