2017 Chevrolet Colorado

93,211 KM

Details

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

LT**LOCAL TRADE**DIESEL**TOW MIRRORS**

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

LT**LOCAL TRADE**DIESEL**TOW MIRRORS**

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

93,211KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8531684
  • Stock #: R02936
  • VIN: 1GCPTCE12H1154501

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,211 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

