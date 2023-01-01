Menu
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

145,752 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

Contact Seller
WT

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

145,752KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9818767
  • Stock #: R03110A
  • VIN: 1GCGTBEN5H1204580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R03110A
  • Mileage 145,752 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

