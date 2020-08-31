Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

55,073 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto LT BACK UP CAM

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto LT BACK UP CAM

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

55,073KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5826172
  • Stock #: K9348
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM3H7110852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,073 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

