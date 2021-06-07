Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

98,413 KM

Details

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

LT Auto LT

LT Auto LT

Location

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

98,413KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7225256
  • Stock #: K9702
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM2HS502027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,413 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

