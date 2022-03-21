Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

70,424 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

70,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8931037
  • Stock #: K10267
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK0H1558035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,424 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

