2017 Chrysler Pacifica

140,566 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,566KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9478263
  • Stock #: 01184A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG1HR572851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 01184A
  • Mileage 140,566 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

