2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 5 6 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9478263

9478263 Stock #: 01184A

01184A VIN: 2C4RC1GG1HR572851

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 01184A

Mileage 140,566 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.