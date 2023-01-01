Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

72,691 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus, Leather, Local Trade, Nav!

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus, Leather, Local Trade, Nav!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,691KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10043520
  • Stock #: 29381D
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG2HR682103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,691 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

