2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus, Leather, Local Trade, Nav!
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
72,691KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10043520
- Stock #: 29381D
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG2HR682103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,691 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0