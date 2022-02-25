Menu
2017 Fiat 124 Spider

11,612 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Abarth

Abarth

Location

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

11,612KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8367483
  • Stock #: 72810
  • VIN: JC1NFAEK3H0113485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nero Cinema Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 11,612 KM

Vehicle Description

Here at Amfar/Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

