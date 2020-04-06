78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
This is a 2017 Ford Edge Titanium 2.0L Ecoboost engine with only ONE OWNER!! This Edge is equipped with panoramic roof, voice activated navigation system, canadian touring package, engine block heater, universal garage door opener, remote keyless entry, remote vehicle start, reverse camera system, reverse sensing system and so much more. Call today to book your test drive.
Come visit us at the Tilbury Automall! Call toll-free for additional details and information. All Lally Ford Certified Used Cars and Trucks include a 150 point inspection and new Provincial safety inspection. Lally Ford will provide you with excellent warranty options; we have expert Financial Service and Insurance Managers on site and deal with every major bank available to help you get the best rate possible. If you have bad credit, no credit or credit issues we are the place to call.
All pre-owned used vehicles will be provided with a free UCDA vehicle history report. Shipping is available anywhere in Canada.
