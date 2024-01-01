Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Escape

87,056 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

SE, AWD, One Owner, Low Kms!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE, AWD, One Owner, Low Kms!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 11419256
  2. 11419256
  3. 11419256
  4. 11419256
  5. 11419256
  6. 11419256
  7. 11419256
  8. 11419256
  9. 11419256
  10. 11419256
  11. 11419256
  12. 11419256
  13. 11419256
  14. 11419256
  15. 11419256
  16. 11419256
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,056KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GDXHUE19567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,056 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Ford

Used 2020 Ford EcoSport SE, AWD, Nav, Roof!! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2020 Ford EcoSport SE, AWD, Nav, Roof!! 53,644 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE, AWD, One Owner, Low Kms!! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE, AWD, One Owner, Low Kms!! 87,056 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer Limited, AWd, Nav, Leather, Local Trade! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2021 Ford Explorer Limited, AWd, Nav, Leather, Local Trade! 68,403 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape