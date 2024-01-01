$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford Escape
SE, AWD, One Owner, Low Kms!!
2017 Ford Escape
SE, AWD, One Owner, Low Kms!!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,056KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9GDXHUE19567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,056 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lally Ford
2020 Ford EcoSport SE, AWD, Nav, Roof!! 53,644 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE, AWD, One Owner, Low Kms!! 87,056 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer Limited, AWd, Nav, Leather, Local Trade! 68,403 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lally Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-682-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Ford
519-682-3434
2017 Ford Escape