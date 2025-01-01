Menu
<p>UNIT IN TRANSIT.</p><p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats perfect for navigating city streets or weekend getaways? Check out this sleek 2017 Ford Escape SE, now available at Fusion Auto Sales. This stylish Escape, finished in a sophisticated gray exterior, boasts a practical and comfortable black interior. With 139,906km on the odometer, this Escape is ready for its next adventure. Its fuel-efficient 1.5L V4 engine and smooth automatic transmission make for a pleasurable driving experience, while its front-wheel-drive configuration offers excellent handling in various road conditions.</p><p>This Ford Escape is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.</p><p>Here are five features youll love:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> The 1.5L V4 engine balances power and economy.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Provides seamless gear changes for a smooth ride.</li><li><strong>Modern Design:</strong> Its sleek lines and attractive colour make a statement.</li><li><strong>Reliable Ford Engineering:</strong> Built to last, the Escape offers peace of mind.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>The Fusion Philosophy<br /><br />At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value. <br /><br />If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.<br /><br /><br />Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. <br /><br />We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. 2017 Ford Escape

139,906 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

13046702

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,906KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GD3HUE19017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,906 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's perfect for navigating city streets or weekend getaways? Check out this sleek 2017 Ford Escape SE, now available at Fusion Auto Sales. This stylish Escape, finished in a sophisticated gray exterior, boasts a practical and comfortable black interior. With 139,906km on the odometer, this Escape is ready for its next adventure. Its fuel-efficient 1.5L V4 engine and smooth automatic transmission make for a pleasurable driving experience, while its front-wheel-drive configuration offers excellent handling in various road conditions.

This Ford Escape is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.

Here are five features you'll love:

  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 1.5L V4 engine balances power and economy.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
  • Automatic Transmission: Provides seamless gear changes for a smooth ride.
  • Modern Design: Its sleek lines and attractive colour make a statement.
  • Reliable Ford Engineering: Built to last, the Escape offers peace of mind.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.


Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2017 Ford Escape