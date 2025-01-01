$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,906 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's perfect for navigating city streets or weekend getaways? Check out this sleek 2017 Ford Escape SE, now available at Fusion Auto Sales. This stylish Escape, finished in a sophisticated gray exterior, boasts a practical and comfortable black interior. With 139,906km on the odometer, this Escape is ready for its next adventure. Its fuel-efficient 1.5L V4 engine and smooth automatic transmission make for a pleasurable driving experience, while its front-wheel-drive configuration offers excellent handling in various road conditions.
This Ford Escape is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.
Here are five features you'll love:
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 1.5L V4 engine balances power and economy.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Automatic Transmission: Provides seamless gear changes for a smooth ride.
- Modern Design: Its sleek lines and attractive colour make a statement.
- Reliable Ford Engineering: Built to last, the Escape offers peace of mind.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
Fusion Auto Sales
