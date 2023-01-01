Menu
2017 Ford Escape

163,845 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Lally Chevrolet

Titanium

Location

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

163,845KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9544081
  • Stock #: R03019A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J95HUB55047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R03019A
  • Mileage 163,845 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

