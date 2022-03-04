Menu
2017 Ford Expedition

94,854 KM

Details Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Platinum, Mint, Loaded, One Owner!!

Location

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,854KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8572886
  • VIN: 1FMJU1MT1HEA22618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,854 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

