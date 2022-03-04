$45,995+ tax & licensing
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Ford
519-682-3434
2017 Ford Expedition
Platinum, Mint, Loaded, One Owner!!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
94,854KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8572886
- Stock #: 28554A
- VIN: 1FMJU1MT1HEA22618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0