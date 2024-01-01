$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT, Nav, Local Trade, 4x4!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
119,682KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG8HKE42590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,682 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
2017 Ford F-150