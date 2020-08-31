Menu
2017 GMC Acadia

64,163 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2017 GMC Acadia

2017 GMC Acadia

Denali 6 PASSENGER

2017 GMC Acadia

Denali 6 PASSENGER

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

64,163KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5826166
  • Stock #: K9339
  • VIN: 1GKKNXLS9HZ315939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,163 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

