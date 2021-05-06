2017 GMC Savana

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $32,726 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 8 6 2 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 7135402

7135402 VIN: 1GTW7AFF8H1342647

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 58,862 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

