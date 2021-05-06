Menu
2017 GMC Savana

58,862 KM

$32,726

+ tax & licensing
$32,726

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2017 GMC Savana

2017 GMC Savana

2500

2017 GMC Savana

2500

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$32,726

+ taxes & licensing

58,862KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7135402
  VIN: 1GTW7AFF8H1342647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 58,862 KM

Vehicle Description

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

