Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>UNIT IN TRANSIT.</p><p>Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup thats ready to tackle anything? This sleek black 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE from Fusion Auto Sales is a fantastic choice. With its bold design and commanding presence, this truck turns heads while offering the capability you need. The Sierra 1500 SLE combines rugged durability with refined comfort, making it perfect for both work and play. Plus, with just 134,250km on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left to offer.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a robust 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, providing ample power for towing, hauling, and everyday driving. The black interior offers a comfortable and stylish cabin, ready to accommodate passengers and cargo with ease. Its four-door design ensures convenience and accessibility for everyone.</p><p>Here are some standout features:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine</strong>: Experience the thrill of a robust engine, ready to take on any challenge.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior</strong>: Make a statement with a bold, eye-catching colour.</li><li><strong>Spacious Four-Door Design</strong>: Enjoy the convenience of easy access for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission</strong>: Effortless shifting for a comfortable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Dependable GMC Reputation</strong>: Benefit from a truck known for its reliability and enduring performance.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>The Fusion Philosophy<br /><br />At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value. <br /><br />If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.<br /><br /><br /><br />Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. <br /><br />We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.</p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

134,250 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12574016

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,250KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTR1LECXHZ212162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 134,250 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup that's ready to tackle anything? This sleek black 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE from Fusion Auto Sales is a fantastic choice. With its bold design and commanding presence, this truck turns heads while offering the capability you need. The Sierra 1500 SLE combines rugged durability with refined comfort, making it perfect for both work and play. Plus, with just 134,250km on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left to offer.

Under the hood, you'll find a robust 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, providing ample power for towing, hauling, and everyday driving. The black interior offers a comfortable and stylish cabin, ready to accommodate passengers and cargo with ease. Its four-door design ensures convenience and accessibility for everyone.

Here are some standout features:

  • Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine: Experience the thrill of a robust engine, ready to take on any challenge.
  • Sleek Black Exterior: Make a statement with a bold, eye-catching colour.
  • Spacious Four-Door Design: Enjoy the convenience of easy access for passengers and cargo.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortless shifting for a comfortable driving experience.
  • Dependable GMC Reputation: Benefit from a truck known for its reliability and enduring performance.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fusion Auto Sales

Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE-REAR CAMERA-BLUETOOTH for sale in Tilbury, ON
2016 Ford Fusion SE-REAR CAMERA-BLUETOOTH 157,752 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4 TSI Auto Wolfsburg Edition-SUNROOF-REAR CAMERA for sale in Tilbury, ON
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4 TSI Auto Wolfsburg Edition-SUNROOF-REAR CAMERA 115,245 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Premium-LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-EXHAUST for sale in Tilbury, ON
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Premium-LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-EXHAUST 138,870 KM $13,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fusion Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-2229

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fusion Auto Sales

519-682-2229

2017 GMC Sierra 1500