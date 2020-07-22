Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

72,320 KM

Details

$17,298

+ tax & licensing
$17,298

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,298

+ taxes & licensing

72,320KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5611863
  Stock #: F452
  VIN: KMHD84LF8HU252533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,320 KM

Vehicle Description

$299 admin fee included in the price. Also includes 4 oil changes, tire rotation and exterior car wash. Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is proud to offer this 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS  4 door sedan with LOW KMS! 

Tons of options! Clean interior and exterior. 

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealer serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for over 25 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Give is a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha

*prices subject to change, taxing and licensing and admin fee of $299 extra

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!
** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!
**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

