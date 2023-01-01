Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

78,483 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Unlimited Sahara

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Unlimited Sahara

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

78,483KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10193808
  • Stock #: 01289A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG1HL708797

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 01289A
  • Mileage 78,483 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

