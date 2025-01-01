Menu
  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 145,741 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a reliable and practical hatchback that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV, available now at Fusion Auto Sales. This stylish gray hatchback boasts a spacious interior with black cloth seats, perfect for carrying passengers and cargo alike. With a 1.6L V4 engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy smooth and efficient driving, whether you're running errands around town or taking a weekend trip.

This Versa Note comes equipped with all the essential features for a comfortable and enjoyable drive. With 145,741km on the odometer, it's ready to take on whatever adventures you have in store.

Here are five key features that make this Versa Note a standout choice:

  • Spacious Interior: The Versa Note offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or anyone who needs extra room.
  • Fuel Efficiency: With its 1.6L engine, you'll enjoy impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
  • Safety Features: The Versa Note comes standard with important safety features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on the road.
  • Convenience Features: Enjoy features like power mirrors, heated mirrors, and tilt steering wheel for added comfort and convenience.
  • Affordable: This used Versa Note is priced to sell, making it an excellent value for a reliable and well-maintained vehicle.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

