Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

87,889 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Amfar Sales & Leasing

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Amfar Sales & Leasing

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1595084693
  2. 1595084693
  3. 1595084693
  4. 1595084693
  5. 1595084693
  6. 1595084693
  7. 1595084692
  8. 1595084693
  9. 1595084693
  10. 1595084693
  11. 1595084693
  12. 1595084692
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5343179
  • Stock #: 71677
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT0HS688229

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

87,889KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 87,889 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS TRUCK SPEAKS FOR ITSELF

THERE IS NOT A SCRATCH ON IT

ONLY 88K ON THE ODOMETER

DE-BADGED AND TASTEFULLY MODIFIED

20" XD WHEELS

35" BF GOODRICH K02 TIRES

AFTERMARKET KENWOOD HEAD-UNIT WITH X2 KICKER SUBWOOFERS IN A PROFESSIONALLY BUILT BOX UNDER THE REAR SEATS

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Amfar Sales & Leasing

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 54,000 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2000 AM General Humm...
 53,000 MI
$109,990 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 68,490 KM
$43,990 + tax & lic

Email Amfar Sales & Leasing

Amfar Sales & Leasing

Amfar Sales & Leasing

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory