Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input AM/FM CD Player Seating Split Bench Seat Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

