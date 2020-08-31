Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

73,743 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Amfar Sales & Leasing

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Amfar Sales & Leasing

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1601932180
  2. 1601932182
  3. 1601932181
  4. 1601932182
  5. 1601932182
  6. 1601932181
  7. 1601932181
  8. 1601932181
  9. 1601932181
  10. 1601932182
  11. 1601932181
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

73,743KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5828120
  • Stock #: 71872
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT9HS837106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 73,743 KM

Vehicle Description

WHAT? AN SLT WITH LEATHER?

THAT'S RIGHT

SLT WITH KATZKIN LEATHER FACTORY INSTALLED BY MOPAR

NAVIGATION

2 KEYS

GORGEOUS 20 INCH ALLOY WHEELS WITH SOME AGGRESSIVE 33 INCH TIRES

FENDER FLARES DEALER INSTALLED

BED CAP INCLUDED

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Amfar Sales & Leasing

2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 23,986 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Express
 38,400 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot 75...
 68,992 KM
$16,490 + tax & lic

Email Amfar Sales & Leasing

Amfar Sales & Leasing

Amfar Sales & Leasing

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory