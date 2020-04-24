Menu
2017 RAM 2500

ST

2017 RAM 2500

ST

Location

Amfar Sales & Leasing

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,424KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4915566
  • Stock #: 71430
  • VIN: 3C6TR5CT9HG636081
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Amfar Sales & Leasing

Amfar Sales & Leasing

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

