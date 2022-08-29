Menu
2017 Toyota Prius v

91,075 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2017 Toyota Prius v

2017 Toyota Prius v

5dr HB

2017 Toyota Prius v

5dr HB

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

91,075KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9034681
  • Stock #: 73127
  • VIN: JTDZN3EU7HJ063091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Toasted Walnut Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,075 KM

Vehicle Description

5.5

L/100km

Highway

6.0

L/100km

City

5.8

L/100km

Combined

 

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in the listing, from time to time errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it's physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing if occured. Please verify the vehicle is "as expected" when you visit.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

