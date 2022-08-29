2017 Toyota Prius v

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $30,990 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 0 7 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9034681

9034681 Stock #: 73127

73127 VIN: JTDZN3EU7HJ063091

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Toasted Walnut Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 91,075 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

