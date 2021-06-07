2017 Toyota Tundra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7219313

7219313 Stock #: F634

F634 VIN: 5TFBY5F16HX647066

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # F634

Mileage 29,700 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Back-Up Camera Wheel Locks Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag HD Radio Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

