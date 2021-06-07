Menu
2017 Toyota Tundra

29,700 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Limited

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

29,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7219313
  • Stock #: F634
  • VIN: 5TFBY5F16HX647066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # F634
  • Mileage 29,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilbury Auto Sales & RV is proud to be offering this 2017 Toyota Tundra Limited with LOW KMS, upgraded wheels, clean carfax & bush guard!

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.

TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee of $299 extra

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

