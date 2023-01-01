Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Golf

74,985 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI R, Leather , Nav, One Owner, Auto!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI R, Leather , Nav, One Owner, Auto!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 9601249
  2. 9601249
  3. 9601249
  4. 9601249
  5. 9601249
  6. 9601249
  7. 9601249
  8. 9601249
  9. 9601249
  10. 9601249
  11. 9601249
  12. 9601249
  13. 9601249
  14. 9601249
  15. 9601249
  16. 9601249
  17. 9601249
  18. 9601249
  19. 9601249
  20. 9601249
  21. 9601249
  22. 9601249
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9601249
  • Stock #: 29319B
  • VIN: WVWVF7AUXHW144226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,985 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Ford

2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 74,985 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry XS...
 101,291 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Durango GT
 63,241 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Ford

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory