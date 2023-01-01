$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
R 2.0 TSI R, Leather , Nav, One Owner, Auto!
74,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9601249
- Stock #: 29319B
- VIN: WVWVF7AUXHW144226
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,985 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0