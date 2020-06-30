Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Yamaha MT-10

0 KM

Details Description

$11,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,700

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

Contact Seller
2017 Yamaha MT-10

2017 Yamaha MT-10

*FZ-10*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Yamaha MT-10

*FZ-10*

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5350220
  • Stock #: USE447

$11,700

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey/Lime
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # USE447
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

.Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha is proud to offer this Yamaha FZ-10 with aftermarket Yoshimura carbon exhaust! 998cc in-line 4 cylinder engine.

 

 

ENGINE

 

Motor: DOHC inline-4

Bore x stroke 79.0 x 50.9mm

Displacement: 998cc

Compression ratio 12.0:1

Fuel Delivery: Fuel injection with YCC-T

Ignition: Transistor Controlled Ignition

Transmission 6-speed

Clutch: wet multiplate assist-and-slipper

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

 

Front suspension: Fully adjustable inverted 43mm KYB forks; 4.7 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock w/ piggyback reservoir; 4.7 inches of travel

Front brakes: 320mm discs

Rear brake: 220mm disc

ABS: Standard

Front tire: 120/70 ZR 17

Rear tire: 190/55 ZR 17

 

*specifications may not be exact, see dealer for details*

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealer serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for over 25 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Give is a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha

*prices subject to change, taxing and licensing and admin fee of $299 extra

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!
** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!
**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

2019 Yamaha YZF-R3 *...
 1,226 KM
$5,598 + tax & lic
2014 ARCTIC CAT ZR80...
 0 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2008 Yamaha V Star *...
 47,176 KM
$4,698 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-2407

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3280
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory