2017 Yamaha MT-10

.Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha is proud to offer this Yamaha FZ-10 with aftermarket Yoshimura carbon exhaust! 998cc in-line 4 cylinder engine.
ENGINE
Motor: DOHC inline-4
Bore x stroke 79.0 x 50.9mm
Displacement: 998cc
Compression ratio 12.0:1
Fuel Delivery: Fuel injection with YCC-T
Ignition: Transistor Controlled Ignition
Transmission 6-speed
Clutch: wet multiplate assist-and-slipper
Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
Front suspension: Fully adjustable inverted 43mm KYB forks; 4.7 inches of travel
Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock w/ piggyback reservoir; 4.7 inches of travel
Front brakes: 320mm discs
Rear brake: 220mm disc
ABS: Standard
Front tire: 120/70 ZR 17
Rear tire: 190/55 ZR 17
*specifications may not be exact, see dealer for details*
Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealer serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for over 25 years.
