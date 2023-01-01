Menu
2018 Acura RDX

65,848 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2018 Acura RDX

2018 Acura RDX

2018 Acura RDX

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

65,848KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9490900
  • Stock #: K10359-1
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H30JL801591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K10359-1
  • Mileage 65,848 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

