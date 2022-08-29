Menu
2018 Buick Encore

94,166 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore

Essence, Leather, Roof, Nav!

2018 Buick Encore

Essence, Leather, Roof, Nav!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9309205
  • Stock #: KL4CJG
  • VIN: KL4CJGSB3JB621573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

