2018 Buick Encore
Essence, Leather, Roof, Nav!
94,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9309205
- Stock #: KL4CJG
- VIN: KL4CJGSB3JB621573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
