Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

8,826 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 8931046
  2. 8931046
  3. 8931046
  4. 8931046
  5. 8931046
  6. 8931046
  7. 8931046
  8. 8931046
  9. 8931046
  10. 8931046
  11. 8931046
  12. 8931046
  13. 8931046
  14. 8931046
  15. 8931046
  16. 8931046
  17. 8931046
  18. 8931046
  19. 8931046
  20. 8931046
Contact Seller

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

8,826KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8931046
  • Stock #: K10271
  • VIN: 1G1FG1R71J0170518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # K10271
  • Mileage 8,826 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
HEADS UP DISPLAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2021 Chevrolet Camar...
 5,090 KM
$40,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Camar...
 8,826 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Murano SL
 46,707 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory