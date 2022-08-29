Menu
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

87,659 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

WT

WT

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,659KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9319747
  • Stock #: 00980B
  • VIN: 1GCGSBEA1J1158199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

