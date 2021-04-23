Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

115,456 KM

Details

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

115,456KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7009319
  Stock #: 65992
  VIN: 3G1BE6SM8JS524853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 65992
  • Mileage 115,456 KM

Vehicle Description

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

