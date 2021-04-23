2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 4 5 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7009319

7009319 Stock #: 65992

65992 VIN: 3G1BE6SM8JS524853

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 65992

Mileage 115,456 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.