Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

60,983 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto LT

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 8563295
  2. 8563295
  3. 8563295
  4. 8563295
  5. 8563295
  6. 8563295
  7. 8563295
  8. 8563295
  9. 8563295
  10. 8563295
  11. 8563295
  12. 8563295
  13. 8563295
  14. 8563295
  15. 8563295
  16. 8563295
  17. 8563295
  18. 8563295
  19. 8563295
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

60,983KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8563295
  • Stock #: K10130
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM7J7212144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,983 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2019 Chrysler Pacifi...
 59,063 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLT
 49,269 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2016 Cadillac SRX Lu...
 35,236 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory