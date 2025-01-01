Menu
Cruise the Canadian roads in style and comfort with this sleek, used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT, now available at Fusion Auto Sales! This stylish black SUV boasts a sophisticated gray interior, offering a perfect blend of practicality and elegance for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L V4 Turbo engine and paired with a smooth automatic transmission, this Equinox delivers a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. With 102,164km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is ready to provide years of reliable service.

Imagine yourself enjoying the open road with these amazing features!

Panoramic Sunroof: Bask in the Canadian sun and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic sunroof.
Remote Start: Beat the winter chill or summer heat with the convenience of remote start, ensuring your Equinox is always ready when you are.
Heated Seats: Experience ultimate comfort with heated seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings.
Turbocharged Engine: Feel the exhilarating power and efficiency of the 1.5L V4 Turbo engine.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making this Equinox the perfect companion for family trips or hauling gear.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won't purchase a vehicle to "fill a hole". We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they're getting great value. 

If we don't have what you're looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our" locate club". People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. 

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

102,164 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT-PANORAMIC SUNROOF-REMOTE START-HEATED SEATS

12657948

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT-PANORAMIC SUNROOF-REMOTE START-HEATED SEATS

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,164KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GNAXJEVXJ6209272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,164 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise the Canadian roads in style and comfort with this sleek, used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT, now available at Fusion Auto Sales! This stylish black SUV boasts a sophisticated gray interior, offering a perfect blend of practicality and elegance for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L V4 Turbo engine and paired with a smooth automatic transmission, this Equinox delivers a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. With 102,164km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is ready to provide years of reliable service.

Imagine yourself enjoying the open road with these amazing features!

  • Panoramic Sunroof: Bask in the Canadian sun and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic sunroof.
  • Remote Start: Beat the winter chill or summer heat with the convenience of remote start, ensuring your Equinox is always ready when you are.
  • Heated Seats: Experience ultimate comfort with heated seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings.
  • Turbocharged Engine: Feel the exhilarating power and efficiency of the 1.5L V4 Turbo engine.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making this Equinox the perfect companion for family trips or hauling gear.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fusion Auto Sales

519-682-2229

2018 Chevrolet Equinox