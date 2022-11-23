Menu
2018 Chevrolet Impala

89,469 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2018 Chevrolet Impala

2018 Chevrolet Impala

2LZ

2018 Chevrolet Impala

2LZ

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,469KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9433671
  Stock #: GB4081A
  VIN: 2G1125S34J9117938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # GB4081A
  • Mileage 89,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

