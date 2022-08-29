Menu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

0 KM

Details Description Features

$20,668

+ tax & licensing
$20,668

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

$20,668

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9197446
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST8JF158870

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

