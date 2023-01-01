Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

233,346 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 10470039
  2. 10470039
  3. 10470039
  4. 10470039
  5. 10470039
  6. 10470039
  7. 10470039
  8. 10470039
  9. 10470039
  10. 10470039
  11. 10470039
  12. 10470039
  13. 10470039
  14. 10470039
  15. 10470039
  16. 10470039
  17. 10470039
  18. 10470039
  19. 10470039
  20. 10470039
  21. 10470039
  22. 10470039
  23. 10470039
Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
233,346KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10470039
  • Stock #: K10795
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEC3JG524580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 233,346 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2022 Infiniti QX 55 ...
 29,270 KM
$48,999 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti Q60 I-...
 102,429 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic
2022 Cadillac XT5 AW...
 18,122 KM
$52,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory