2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$29,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 3 , 3 4 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10470039

10470039 Stock #: K10795

K10795 VIN: 3GCUKTEC3JG524580

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 233,346 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.