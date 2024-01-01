$42,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
Location
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-9696
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
65,933KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKTEC2JG572555
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 01407A
- Mileage 65,933 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Email Lally Chevrolet
Call Dealer
1-888-887-XXXX(click to show)
