<p><p><p><span style=font-size:16px><strong><a href=https://www.lallychev.com/pre-order-form/>Dont see what youre looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!</a></strong></span></p></p></p> <p><p><br></p></p> <p><p><br></p></p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

65,933 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
High Country

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

65,933KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKTEC2JG572555

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 01407A
  • Mileage 65,933 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

