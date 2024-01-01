Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 </strong><strong>4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5 CUSTOM</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 ENGINE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>355 HORSEPOWER | 383 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>10.7L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.7L/100KM CITY | 12.9L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 9,400 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,890 LBS | 3.42 REAR AXLE RATIO</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>20 BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>MECHANICAL</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>6-speed automatic transmission, 4-wheel antilock disc brakes with Duralife brake rotors, StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control System with Proactive Roll Avoidance and Traction Control; includes Electronic Trailer Sway Control and Hill Start Assist, Tire Pressure Monitor with Tire Fill Alert</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>SAFETY & SECURITY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Dual-stage frontal and side-impact air bags for driver and front passenger, and head-curtain and seat-mounted side-impact air bags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing System, Teen Driver technology</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>EXTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>High-intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, Outside heated power-adjustable, Black mirrors, includes driver spotter mirror,  Body-color grille surround, Body-color headlamp bezels, Body-color front bumper, Body-colour CornerStep rear bumper, Remote locking tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Capless fueling, Recovery hooks, 20 chrome-clad aluminum wheels</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>INTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger seat vinyl, Rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger seat, Rear 60/40 split-bench 3-passenger seat, Rear vision camera, Chevrolet MyLink 3 Radio with 7-inch diagonal color touch-screen display, 6-speaker sound system, Driver Information Center with 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display, Single-zone climate control with air conditioning, Cruise control, Power windows with express-down and driver express-up/-down, Power door locks, Bluetooth wireless technology, OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to seven devices</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Custom Value Package:<br /></span></span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Custom Convenience Package, Automatic locking rear differential, and Trailering Package</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Custom Convenience Package<br /></span></em></span><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>(as part of Custom Value Package):</span></span><br style=font-size: 18.6667px; /><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Remote locking tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, color-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats, rear-window defogger and SiriusXM Satellite Radio capability </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Trailering Package<br /></span></span></em><span style=font-size: 18.6667px; text-decoration-line: underline;>(as part of Custom Value Package)</span><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>:<br /></span></span></em><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors, and automatic locking rear differential</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

103,354 KM

$26,898

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5" CUSTOM

12009325

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5" CUSTOM

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,354KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCVKPEC3JZ196380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 103,354 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5" CUSTOM

5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 ENGINE

355 HORSEPOWER | 383 LB-FT OF TORQUE

10.7L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.7L/100KM CITY | 12.9L/100KM COMBINED

TOWING CAPACITY: 9,400 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,890 LBS | 3.42 REAR AXLE RATIO

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

20" BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

MECHANICAL

6-speed automatic transmission, 4-wheel antilock disc brakes with Duralife brake rotors, StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control System with Proactive Roll Avoidance and Traction Control; includes Electronic Trailer Sway Control and Hill Start Assist, Tire Pressure Monitor with Tire Fill Alert

SAFETY & SECURITY

Dual-stage frontal and side-impact air bags for driver and front passenger, and head-curtain and seat-mounted side-impact air bags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing System, Teen Driver technology

EXTERIOR

High-intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, Outside heated power-adjustable, Black mirrors, includes driver spotter mirror,  Body-color grille surround, Body-color headlamp bezels, Body-color front bumper, Body-colour CornerStep rear bumper, Remote locking tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Capless fueling, Recovery hooks, 20" chrome-clad aluminum wheels

INTERIOR

Front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger seat vinyl, Rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger seat, Rear 60/40 split-bench 3-passenger seat, Rear vision camera, Chevrolet MyLink 3 Radio with 7-inch diagonal color touch-screen display, 6-speaker sound system, Driver Information Center with 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display, Single-zone climate control with air conditioning, Cruise control, Power windows with express-down and driver express-up/-down, Power door locks, Bluetooth wireless technology, OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to seven devices

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Custom Value Package:
Custom Convenience Package, Automatic locking rear differential, and Trailering Package

Custom Convenience Package
(as part of Custom Value Package):
Remote locking tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, color-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats, rear-window defogger and SiriusXM Satellite Radio capability 

Trailering Package
(as part of Custom Value Package):
Trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors, and automatic locking rear differential

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325

$26,898

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500