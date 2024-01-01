$26,898+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5" CUSTOM
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5" CUSTOM
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$26,898
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 103,354 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5" CUSTOM
5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 ENGINE
355 HORSEPOWER | 383 LB-FT OF TORQUE
10.7L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.7L/100KM CITY | 12.9L/100KM COMBINED
TOWING CAPACITY: 9,400 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,890 LBS | 3.42 REAR AXLE RATIO
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
20" BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
MECHANICAL
6-speed automatic transmission, 4-wheel antilock disc brakes with Duralife brake rotors, StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control System with Proactive Roll Avoidance and Traction Control; includes Electronic Trailer Sway Control and Hill Start Assist, Tire Pressure Monitor with Tire Fill Alert
SAFETY & SECURITY
Dual-stage frontal and side-impact air bags for driver and front passenger, and head-curtain and seat-mounted side-impact air bags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing System, Teen Driver technology
EXTERIOR
High-intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, Outside heated power-adjustable, Black mirrors, includes driver spotter mirror, Body-color grille surround, Body-color headlamp bezels, Body-color front bumper, Body-colour CornerStep rear bumper, Remote locking tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Capless fueling, Recovery hooks, 20" chrome-clad aluminum wheels
INTERIOR
Front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger seat vinyl, Rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger seat, Rear 60/40 split-bench 3-passenger seat, Rear vision camera, Chevrolet MyLink 3 Radio with 7-inch diagonal color touch-screen display, 6-speaker sound system, Driver Information Center with 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display, Single-zone climate control with air conditioning, Cruise control, Power windows with express-down and driver express-up/-down, Power door locks, Bluetooth wireless technology, OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to seven devices
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Custom Value Package:
Custom Convenience Package, Automatic locking rear differential, and Trailering Package
Custom Convenience Package
(as part of Custom Value Package):
Remote locking tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, color-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats, rear-window defogger and SiriusXM Satellite Radio capability
Trailering Package
(as part of Custom Value Package):
Trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors, and automatic locking rear differential
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales
Email Andre Lanoue Sales
Andre Lanoue Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-844-682-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-682-3325