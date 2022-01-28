2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 7 1 2 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8182914

8182914 VIN: 3GCUKNEC3JG416889

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 169,712 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.