$31,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeshore Auto
5196822634
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Silverado Custom Custom BLUETOOTH
Location
Lakeshore Auto
26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
5196822634
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
39,384KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8193471
- Stock #: K10027
- VIN: 1GCRCPEC5JZ224775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K10027
- Mileage 39,384 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4X2
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lakeshore Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lakeshore Auto
26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0