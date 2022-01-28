Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

39,384 KM

Details Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom Custom BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom Custom BLUETOOTH

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 8193471
  2. 8193471
  3. 8193471
  4. 8193471
  5. 8193471
  6. 8193471
  7. 8193471
  8. 8193471
  9. 8193471
  10. 8193471
  11. 8193471
  12. 8193471
  13. 8193471
  14. 8193471
  15. 8193471
  16. 8193471
  17. 8193471
  18. 8193471
Contact Seller

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

39,384KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8193471
  • Stock #: K10027
  • VIN: 1GCRCPEC5JZ224775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K10027
  • Mileage 39,384 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2019 Chevrolet Camar...
 16,339 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT HE...
 67,466 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Color...
 267,817 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory